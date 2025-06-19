MELAKA, June 19 — A three-month-old baby boy died after he was believed to have been pinned under the arm of his father, who is suspected to have suffered a fatal heart attack, in an incident at Kampung Perigi Hang Tuah here today.

Muhammad Nur Daniel Nuruleffendy was found pinned beneath the arm of his father, Nuruleffendy Ibrahim, 35, who was unresponsive when his wife, Azura Abdul Malik, 40, returned home at about 9.30am.

The man’s sister, Masturadiana, 33, said her brother had complained of chest pain the previous day but refused to seek medical attention.

“At the time of the incident, I was at my house opposite my brother’s. Around 9.30am, my sister-in-law knocked repeatedly on my door asking for help.

“She said the baby was unconscious and had turned blue after being pinned under my brother’s arm. I immediately told her to take the baby to hospital and asked the others to call an ambulance to check on my brother,” she said when met at the lobby of the Forensic Medicine Department of Melaka Hospital.

Masturadiana added that her brother, the fourth of seven siblings, was believed to have been dead for two to three hours before he was found by his wife, lying on his back on the bed.

“My sister-in-law had just returned to work today after three months of maternity leave. She had gone to the office briefly before heading home to take their youngest child to the clinic for his three-month immunisation.

“She had left early, around 6am, to send their two elder children, aged 16 and 15, to school. It came as a shock since my brother had no known illnesses, just some leg pain and gout,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bukit Katil Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Supian Md Dali said the emergency call was received from the hospital at 9.58am.

“We were informed that a male victim in his 30s had died at the scene, while his baby passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The hospital had requested a team to inspect the house for possible gas leaks, but following further investigation, it was determined that the man had likely died of a heart attack. As a result, assistance from the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Unit was called off,” he said. — Bernama