SEREMBAN, June 18 — Police are searching for five of six trainees who escaped from the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) in Jelebu near here yesterday morning.

Jelebu police chief Supt Azizan Said said a report on the incident involving male trainees, aged between 25 and 42, was lodged at 1 am.

He said one of the escapees, a 35-year-old man, was recaptured within 24 hours near the Rotan Titi Cane factory in Kongkoi, Jelebu, some five kilometres from the centre.

“Police have launched an operation to track down and arrest the remaining escapees, with the assistance of the K9 Unit from the Negeri Sembilan contingent police headquarters and officers from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) Jelebu.

“The trainees still at large are P. Tinogaran, 36, last known address Apartment Taman Sentosa, Perak; G. Vinaiyetiran, 36, Taman Munsyi Ibrahim, Johor; V. Manimaran, 38, Taman Seri Bernam, Selangor; S. Bala Ganes, 42, Bandar Baru Sultan Suleiman, Selangor; and K. Mohanarajh, 25, Taman Bertuah, Perak,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public to provide any information to assist the investigation by contacting the nearest police station or the Jelebu district police headquarters at 06-613 6222 or 06-613 7999.

Azizan said the case is being investigated under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code. — Bernama