KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Adamant on leaving the ministry, despite Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressing hopes he would stay on, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has confirmed his decision to step down as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), effective July 4.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Nik Nazmi admitted it was not an easy decision to leave the ministry he had led for two years.

“After two years, the team at NRES, including its departments and agencies, has become a dream team with exceptional commitment, ability, and integrity. However, this decision is part of a bigger consideration. The party’s mandate is important for broader reforms.

“I did have the option to stay, but my choice is to step down,” he said.

Nik Nazmi also shared that Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) chairman Shareen Shariza Abdul Ghani visited him last week while he was packing up his office at the ministry.

“She asked if there was any chance of convincing me to change my mind. I simply smiled and looked around the office. Shareen followed my gaze to the empty shelves that once held books, and the bare walls that used to display pictures, paintings, and jerseys. She understood my decision.

“I told her to take good care of MGTC,” he added.

Nik Nazmi said he had visited MGTC several months ago to address concerns raised by staff about the agency’s direction.

“In discussions with Shareen, Amin Ramli, and NRES secretary-general Datuk Dr Ching Thoo, we agreed on the importance of tackling these issues honestly and openly.

“May MGTC continue to lead the climate change agenda towards our Net Zero 2050 target,” he said.

Nik Nazmi also likened his feelings to football manager Jurgen Klopp’s resignation from Liverpool, saying, “Although he loved everything about the club, it was still a decision he needed to make. That is exactly how I feel.”

On May 28, Nik Nazmi, who also serves as NRES minister, announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Anwar, effective July 4.

His announcement followed Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s resignation, effective June 17.