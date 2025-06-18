PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said the evacuation of Malaysians from Iran is under way, with all necessary arrangements already in place.

He said the Malaysians involved are expected to leave the Middle Eastern country by June 20.

“The number of Malaysians in Iran, including those working, studying, or travelling, is relatively small. The evacuation process is ongoing, with all required visas arranged,” he said during the ministry’s weekly press conference here.

Last Friday, Israel launched multiple strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly killing several senior military officers and scientists.

In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at various locations in Israel, resulting in several deaths and injuries.