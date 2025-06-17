SERDANG, June 17 — A 26-year-old Thai woman was found dead in front of a shop at the Puchong Utama Industrial Park here on Sunday.

Serdang police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhamad Farid Ahmad said medical personnel at the scene confirmed the woman’s death.

“The victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Department at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

“The police are currently working to trace her next of kin,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Farid added that a preliminary forensic examination found no criminal elements involved, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

He urged members of the public with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation while advising against any speculation regarding the case.