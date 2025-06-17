KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Two men were gunned down outside a shopping mall along Jalan Loke Yew in Cheras shortly after midnight today.

The victims were walking towards their parked car when several individuals rushed at them and fired multiple shots, local media reported.

The attackers were said to be wearing helmets and sped off in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Both victims are said to be in their 40s from Sarawak.

They suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body and died on the spot.

Cheras police are investigating the case.

More information is expected to be released soon.

The case comes just days after a separate shooting in a Brickfields restaurant on June 13 that left one man dead and two others injured.