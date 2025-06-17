KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has launched a new podcast, YBM, which stands for Yang Berhenti Menteri (the one who quit as minister), vowing to combine sharp commentary with illuminating insights.

In a Facebook post announcing the podcast, Rafizi said he is now free to speak openly, unbound by government ethics or confidentiality.

“God willing, I will balance the commentary on YBM – there will be some ‘burning’ (bakar) and also some ‘enlightening’ (beri pencerahan). What’s important is that it must be objective, fact-based, and provide a fair understanding to everyone,” he said.

The weekly podcast’s debut episode is set to air this Friday at 9pm.

Rafizi, who stepped down as economy minister after losing the PKR deputy presidency, hinted that the podcast would tackle criticisms against him while outlining his political future.

In his announcement, Rafizi listed several jibes often directed at him, including claims that he is “always sulking,” “achieved nothing as a minister,” and is “thinking of starting a new party.”

Rafizi said his focus would shift to harnessing the potential of ordinary Malaysians.

The YBM podcast marks Rafizi’s return to the format, having previously hosted Yang Bakar Menteri, which shares the same acronym.

This time, Rafizi promises a fresh approach, combining fiery critiques with thoughtful analysis.

The Pandan MP also teased future plans, saying he would reveal more after Hari Raya Haji celebrations earlier this month.

The debut episode of YBM will air this Friday, potentially setting the stage for Rafizi to further explain his departure from the cabinet and his vision moving forward.