SEPANG, June 17 — In line with its commitment to spearheading digital transformation, the National Digital Department (JDN) today launched the RAI Portal, a dedicated section under the MyGovernment Portal aimed at meeting the needs of non-citizens.

The RAI Portal is developed as a digital one-stop centre, aligning information and services with the specific purposes of its users.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the portal symbolised the country’s commitment to positioning digitalisation as a catalyst for inclusive development.

“As a digital one-stop centre, the portal was developed for non-citizens intending to deal with the Malaysian government, whether for travel, education or investment purposes,” he said during the launch of the portal here today.

The portal, accessible via www.rai.gov.my, compiles information from various government agencies, including those related to immigration, transport and health.

Therefore, Gobind expressed hope that all relevant agencies would continue to enhance the portal’s content and strengthen cooperation based on feedback received from users.

Information and services on the portal are organised into six main clusters, namely: Enter (entry information to Malaysia), Visit (tourist guides and visas), Study (educational opportunities), Work (employment and permit information), Live (daily services and life in Malaysia), and Invest (investment opportunities and government incentives).

Meanwhile, JDN director-general Nik Zalbiha Nik Mat said the portal’s launch reflected the government’s continued commitment to mainstreaming digitalisation in the public sector, in line with the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (RTEDM) and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Policy (D4IRN).

“Under the RTEDM, one of the key thrusts is to establish a digital government that prioritises efficiency, reliability and inclusiveness. This portal represents a tangible step towards ensuring the government is not only responsive to public needs but also proactive in driving innovation and promoting data openness,” she said.

Nik Zalbiha said D4IRN, on the other hand, emphasised the adoption of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT).

She added that the portal has been developed in line with IR4.0 principles, including system integration across agencies, smart technology adoption and a customer-centric design.

Nik Zalbiha said the portal would also serve as a key platform to promote Malaysia on the global stage and strengthen the country’s position as a preferred destination for international tourists, investors and talent. — Bernama