KOTA TINGGI, June 17 — A 33-year-old private football coach pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to four charges of sexually assaulting two teenage female students at different locations in the district.

The accused, Meor Azizi Zolkfle, entered his plea after the charges were read before Judge Haydar Faridzal Abu Hasan.

According to the first and second charges, Meor Azizi is accused of touching the thigh and groping the breasts of a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes at Bandar Penawar Stadium around 9.20pm on May 2.

For the third and fourth charges, he allegedly touched the breasts, right thigh, back, and stomach of another 13-year-old girl. The incidents purportedly occurred at a sports centre and in front of a national school field in Felda Sening on November 14 and May 2.

The charges fall under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read with Section 16(1) of the same Act.

Section 14(a) provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction. Section 16(1) prescribes an additional penalty of imprisonment for up to five years and at least two strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fong Fang Leong represented the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

In his appeal, Meor Azizi requested a reduction in bail, citing his RM2,000 monthly income and responsibility for supporting two children.

The court granted bail at RM20,000 for all charges, with the condition that the accused reports to the Taman Bayu Damai police station once a month. He was also prohibited from harassing the victims and witnesses.

Judge Haydar Faridzal set July 17 for mention and the submission of documents, as well as the appointment of counsel for the accused.

Dressed in a blue top and dark blue track bottoms, Meor Azizi was seen in tears after the proceedings. He was later escorted out of the courtroom by police officers.