SHAH ALAM, June 16 — Selangor is set to mark a major milestone in its aerospace industry with the launch of the Selangor Aero Park (SAP) at the 2025 International Paris Air Show, which begins today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari chaired the final preparatory meeting ahead of the event, which will also feature the exchange of a Letter of Intent between Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI Selangor) and the National Aerospace Industry Corporation (Naico).

“A total of 11 Malaysian companies will be participating in the International Paris Air Show as exhibitors, with five of them hailing from Selangor.” he said in a Facebook post.

Previously, Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported as saying that the development of SAP would strengthen Malaysia’s efforts to become a leading air cargo hub in Asean.

According to him, the 242.81-hectare development aligns with the government’s plan to enhance Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s position as a regional logistics and aerospace hub.

Amirudin added that he was briefed on the programme flow by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), before holding further discussions with Naico and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Also present at the meeting were Malaysian Ambassador to France Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim; state Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han; as well as representatives from MBI Selangor and Invest Selangor. — Bernama