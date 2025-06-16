KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — All top-performing students sponsored by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) who are unable to pursue their studies in the United States due to new visa restrictions under President Donald Trump’s administration will be offered placements at universities of comparable standing in other countries.

According to Berita Harian (BH), MARA chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the agency had made the “drastic decision” to temporarily suspend the departure of approximately 200 students to the US, citing concerns over their safety and future amid Washington’s tightening of visa policies for international students.

Trump had earlier ordered a suspension of foreign student visa processing, a move that has created uncertainty for many international applicants.

Asyraf noted that the affected students had already completed 18 months of preparatory studies at MARA colleges. However, the increasingly unpredictable policy environment in the US had prompted MARA to reassess its plans.

“The safety and long-term prospects of our students remain our top priority,” he said.

He added that after discussions with the MARA Council, a decision was made not to expose the students — whom he described as already well-prepared — to potential risks.

“These students have undergone one and a half years of preparatory studies at Kolej MARA in anticipation of pursuing further education in the United States.

“But with this new policy in place, even though the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has said, following discussions with the US Embassy, that there are assurances students would not be affected, MARA has decided not to take that risk,” he was quoted as saying.

Asyraf stressed that MARA does not want to take chances with sending students to a country where education policies can change abruptly, BH reported.

“The cost of relocating students in the event of a problem is not only high, but it could also disrupt their studies.

“As such, we’ve made the decision to redirect them to other countries. In fact, the process has already begun, and some students will be heading to the United Kingdom (UK).

“Insya-Allah, these students — who were initially bound for the US — are among our best and brightest, having gone through a rigorous selection process. We’ve chosen only the top candidates for overseas placements.

“So, there is no issue with us reassigning them to other countries,” he said.