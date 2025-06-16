SIBU, June 16 — Police have successfully busted the largest drug trafficking syndicate in Sarawak’s history with the arrest of a married couple on June 12 and 13, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata.

He said the suspects were arrested in raids at three separate locations, namely beside a shop in Jalan Pedada and two terrace houses in Lorong Permai Jaya here.

“The couple are suspected of being involved in drug trafficking activities.

“The arrests led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs worth RM532,934 involving 7,000g of syabu and some Eramin 5 pills. This amount of drugs can be used by about 49,702 drug addicts,” he said during a press conference at Wisma Pengaman in Sibu District Police Headquarters here today.

Mancha said that police also seized various assets believed to be proceeds from the syndicate’s illegal activities, estimated to be worth RM7.9 million.

“The assets included cash totaling RM5.1 million, four gold bars, two gold necklaces, three Rolex watches, two luxury cars and a saloon car with the total seizure worth of RM8.5 million which is the largest amount ever recorded in Sarawak.

“Among other items that were also seized for investigation purposes include identity cards, house keys, and drug packaging equipment,” he added.

Mancha said initial investigations revealed the couple was the masterminds of a drug trafficking syndicate operating in the Sibu area, believed to have been active since 2015.

He added that the drugs were obtained from Peninsular Malaysia and sent via courier services for distribution in the local market in Sibu.

“Urine test results showed both suspects tested negative for drugs and had no prior criminal records.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment and not less than 12 strokes of whipping if not sentenced to death.

“Both suspects have been remanded for seven days from June 13 to 20 to assist in further investigations,” he said.

Mancha said police are now actively pursuing other members of the syndicate to ensure it is fully crippled.

“The Royal Malaysia Police, especially the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), remain committed and determined to combat drug trafficking activities which are the country’s main enemy,” he said.

The public is urged to channel any information related to drug abuse or trafficking by contacting the NCID hotline at 012-2087222.

Also present were Sarawak NCID chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah and Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili. — The Borneo Post