KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized over 14.398 kilogrammes of drugs suspected to be cannabis buds, worth more than RM1.4 million, at the Rantau Panjang Duty-Free Zone in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan on May 27.

Its director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, said the seizure was made after customs officers inspected a piece of luggage that had been left near Gate 1 of the premises, following a public tip-off, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain 10 transparent plastic packets believed to hold cannabis buds.

“At the same time, a separate check was conducted on a Thai national carrying a bag at the same location, which led to the discovery of 15 more transparent plastic packets also suspected to contain cannabis buds.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect had used a modus operandi involving smuggling cannabis buds through illegal crossing points along Sungai Golok, before exiting through the Rantau Panjang Duty-Free Zone,” he reportedly said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.