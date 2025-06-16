KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision to acquit Muhammed Yusoff Rawther of drug trafficking and imitation firearm possession charges.

This comes after Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Jamil Hussin ruled on June 12 that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the former aide to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, according to a report published today in Malaysiakini.

“After taking into consideration the Kuala Lumpur High Court judge’s decision, the AGC has filed an Appeal Notice to appeal the discharge and acquittal,” the AGC said in a statement.

Yusoff had been charged with trafficking 305g of cannabis inside a vehicle outside a surau at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters at about 10.15am on September 6, 2024.

The charge under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 carries the death penalty or between 30 and 40 years’ imprisonment and at least 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

He was also accused of possessing two imitation firearms near a condominium on Jalan Bukit Kiara at around 9.25am the same day.

The second charge, under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM5,000, or both.

Following the acquittal, there were calls for Yusoff to sue the police and the Home Ministry, prompting the AGC to urge the public to refrain from speculation and defamatory remarks.

The appeal will now proceed through the judicial process, with the prosecution seeking to overturn the High Court’s ruling.