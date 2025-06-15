KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Amid ongoing speculation that the 17th state election may happen at the end of July or early August, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said there is no rush to set a date for dissolving the State Legislative Assembly.

However, he hinted that an announcement could be made after the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) General Assembly scheduled for the end of July.

“Not yet, we will have our general assembly meeting at the end of July first,” he told reporters after officiating the Gagasan Rakyat Sulaman division’s annual conference at Dewan Seri Sulaman here on Sunday.

The Gagasan Rakyat President and Sulaman Division chief was responding to questions from reporters about the possibility of the state assembly being dissolved at the end of July to make way for the 17th Sabah State Election.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, stressed that the ruling coalition is ready to face any party in the 17th state election.

He said while this was GRS’s stance, but any decision on the form of political cooperation for the upcoming state election must be made by the coalition’s Supreme Council.

“GRS is ready to face anyone in the upcoming election. That is our position, but any form of cooperation must be decided by the GRS Supreme Council,” he said.

He also expressed his support for the views of GRS Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who agreed that GRS should face off against Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming state election.

“I support his opinion, but we have yet to make a final decision. This doesn’t come from me, it’s BN that has said they are not interested. We shouldn’t force anyone if they’re not keen,” he said.

Armizan had said he personally agreed with Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin that GRS and BN should go head-to-head in the state election.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the Gagasan Rakyat Annual General Assembly this time around is important, as it is being held ahead of the upcoming state election.

“My reminder and advice to all Gagasan Rakyat and GRS members is for them to remain united. Close ranks, strengthen the party machinery, and prepare for the election that is just around the corner,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Hajiji reminded Gagasan Rakyat and GRS leaders and members to learn from the current political situation and to counter the falsehoods being spread by the opposition on social media.

“We must be wise in distinguishing between slander and lies, and what the government is actually doing.

Never fall for the slander and lies spread by the opposition.

“Let the opposition spread slander, but we in Gagasan Rakyat must stand together with our allies in GRS Plus especially here in Sulaman,” he said.

He also elaborated on GRS’s position for the upcoming 17th state election particularly in regard to its potential allies for the polls.

“Many people have asked me about our situation, who our allies are, and where we will be contesting.

While no final decision has been made yet, as I will need to discuss it with the GRS component parties. We are currently more comfortable with the existing arrangement in government, which is GRS-PH Plus.

“This is the sentiment among the people on the ground right now. Our rakyat want this. Many other parties speak arrogantly and boast outside, but I bring this matter to GRS. I do not make decisions on my own.

that’s my principle. Let the GRS Supreme Council decide the direction we take in the coming election,” he said.

On the Sulaman state seat he has held since 1990, Hajiji expressed confidence that it can continue to be retained under GRS in the upcoming state election.

He also hoped that the three other state seats in the Tuaran parliamentary constituency Pantai Dalit, Tamparuli and Kiulu, would also remain under GRS. — The Borneo Post