KUALA PILAH, June 15 — A total of RM1 million has been allocated to upgrade Kampung Parit Seberang, which has been selected as the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) Kampung Angkat Madani (Madani Adopted Village).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the village was selected by the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK), based on its infrastructure status, which was assessed to be below 50 per cent complete, and in need of special attention.

He said that the Kampung Parit Seberang Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) encompasses three villages – Kampung Parit Mainau, Kampung Parit Mungkal and Kampung Parit Istana – covering a total area of 3.3 square kilometres.

“I would like to share that RM1 million has been allocated, through the Ministry of Finance, to support the entire initiative to upgrade the village, not to mention, omak sey oghang sini (my mother is from here),” he said.

He added that, beyond narrowing the development gap in basic infrastructure between rural and urban areas, the programme aims to deliver high-quality community services, through collaboration between ministries, departments, agencies, and public universities.

He said this at the IGP’s Madani Adopted Village community programme, held in Kampung Parit Seberang, which was also attended by state senior executive councillor, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, here, today.

Razarudin said the proposed upgrade projects include improvements to buildings, landscaping and fencing around the Kampung Parit Seberang surau, road repairs and resurfacing, refurbishment of the Kampung Parit Seberang community hall, and the installation of 20 solar-powered street lights throughout the village.

He added that the upgrading works are being closely monitored by the Bukit Aman JPJKK and the Kuala Pilah district police headquarters (IPD), with the aim of ensuring that all improvements are implemented with good governance.

“I have high hopes that this government initiative will be put to good use, for the comfort and well-being of the local community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Parit Seberang JPKK chairman Hasnan Abd Malek, 55, expressed his gratitude to the government for selecting the village as the IGP’s Madani Adopted Village.

“This selection is a great advantage in our aim to achieve zero crime. Alhamdulillah, it will bring many benefits to the villagers, especially in terms of security, as there will now be regular police patrols in the village,” he said. — Bernama