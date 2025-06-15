JOHOR BARU, June 15 — A Facebook group dubbed ‘Grup Budak-budak Sekolah Rendah’, which allegedly circulated indecent images of teenage girls, has been shut down, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the Ministry of Communications, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), had contacted Meta to disable the Facebook account.

“I do not wish to comment further as the investigation is ongoing, but I would like to stress that MCMC will continue to work with the police to take follow-up action and carry out further investigations,” she said after attending a charity sale and cultural performance programme at a shopping mall here today.

Social media influencer Mek Yun, 28, whose real name is Wee Yun Nee, had earlier exposed the existence of the group and urged the authorities to act swiftly to curb the spread of immoral content.

According to Teo, the MCMC, in collaboration with the police, launched Op Pedo last year, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals and the discovery of more than 40,000 child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) and other pornographic content.

Meanwhile, she said the government was actively implementing the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS), targeting students at the primary, secondary and tertiary education levels.

“To date, the MCMC has carried out the programme in 53 schools, involving 11,389 participants comprising pupils, students, teachers and parents.

“Our target from May to August is to implement the KIS in 344 schools nationwide, including at least 20 schools in Johor,” she said.

Teo said the campaign focused on educating students about cyberbullying, the importance of personal data security, and the dangers of interacting with strangers online.

“We encourage all interested schools to contact the MCMC office so that we can arrange training sessions and talks on digital safety,” she said.

Teo also called on parents to play a role in educating their children on the safe and responsible use of the internet. — Bernama