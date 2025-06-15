KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan married Nurul Maslina Mohd Sobri in a low-key ceremony in Kajang, Selangor yesterday.

The Bersatu politician announced the wedding ceremony in a Facebook post.

“Praise be to God, today marks the solemnisation of my marriage to Maslina Sobri.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to attend the simple thanksgiving reception held this evening,” he wrote.

“Please pray that we will always be blessed and guided by Him,” the 48-year-old added.

He apologised for not being able to invite all his friends to the ceremony in Kajang, Selangor, saying it was “just a small gathering” attended only by close friends.

He expressed appreciation to those who attended, among them Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and party deputy Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Wan Saiful was previously married to Datin Alena Omar, who died from cancer on July 22 last year.



