KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night pledged his support for the establishment of a national sepak takraw academy by the end of this year, during the National Youth Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka.

He said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh had requested RM6 million to develop the academy, and while acknowledging the sizeable amount, he said the government would try to allocate the funds, recognising the sport’s potential to grow in popularity.

“Sepak takraw has gained great recognition, not just locally but internationally. Almost every village plays the sport, and it is deeply rooted in our culture. I support the proposal for a national academy and will ensure it becomes a reality,” said Anwar.

Despite the steep funding request, he said the project would move forward soon.

Anwar also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to youth development through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), noting the increasing interest in the field with nearly 500,000 enrolled students and 140,000 new applicants this year alone.

With major tech conglomerates such as Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia establishing operations in Malaysia, Anwar said these companies were drawn not only by strong government policies but also by the country’s talented youth.

“These companies tell me our economy is stable, but the real reason they are here is because of our youth. Their work ethic and commitment are what attract investments,” he said to rapturous applause.

He added that the Madani government is also taking steps to raise wages and ensure fair pay, especially for young workers in government-linked companies.

“We don’t just talk — we act. Salary reforms, public responsibility schemes, and job creation efforts are all designed with youth in mind,” he said.

In closing, Anwar reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption and urged young people to stay vigilant against political manipulation and divisive rhetoric.

The National Youth Day celebration is taking place at Dataran Merdeka until today.