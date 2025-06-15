KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered at her home on Jalan Pandan Indah, Ampang, last Friday has been confirmed to involve no criminal elements, said Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail.

He said the conclusion was based on a post-mortem conducted on the woman’s body, and the case has been classified as a sudden death report.

“The post-mortem was carried out at Kuala Lumpur Hospital yesterday evening, and the results confirmed that no criminal elements were involved,” he said in a statement issued early this morning.

He added that police received a report from a member of the public regarding a foul smell coming from a two-storey terrace house in Pandan Indah at about 6.30 pm last Friday.

Media reports earlier said that a resident had noticed a strong odour coming from the elderly woman’s house since last Monday.

It is understood that the woman had recently returned home after spending Aidiladha holiday in her hometown. — Bernama





