PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — Malaysia has issued a travel advisory for Iran, Iraq and Jordan amid tensions between Iran and Israel, urging its citizens to defer non-essential travel and prioritise their safety.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East – through the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran, as well as its embassies in Baghdad and Amman – following the recent tensions between Iran and Israel.

As a result of the escalating tensions, the ministry stated that Iran and several countries in the region, namely Iraq and Jordan, have closed their airspace.

“Malaysians in the region are advised to anticipate potential disruptions to flight schedules and make the necessary adjustments to their travel plans.

“Non-essential travel to these areas should be deferred, given the unpredictable nature of the conflict,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry also strongly advises Malaysians in Iran, particularly those in the proximity of the affected areas to remain vigilant, stay informed of the latest developments, and adhere to the instructions issued by local authorities.

“All Malaysians residing in or travelling to Iran are urged to update their contact details with the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran,” it stated.

The ministry remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and safety of Malaysian citizens abroad through its diplomatic missions.

Malaysians requiring assistance in the event of an emergency are advised to contact the nearest Malaysian embassy. Below are the contact details for Malaysian embassies in key locations:

Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran, Iran

No.25, 2nd Alley, North Zarafshan St., Shahrak-e-Gharb. Telephone number: +98 21 8807 2444 +98 21 8807 8606 +98 933 535 2602 or E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected].

Embassy of Malaysia in Baghdad, Iraq

Mezzanine Floor, Babylon Rotana Hotel, Al Abassi Street, Al Jadria, Baghdad, Iraq. Telephone number: +964 787 859 8775 +964 786 497 0087 or E-mail : [email protected].

Embassy of Malaysia in Amman, Jordan

No. 5, Hassan Al Kayed Street, Off Abai Street, Abdoun, Amman 11183, Jordan. Telephone number: +962 6590 2400 +962 78590 2400 or Email : [email protected]. — Bernama



