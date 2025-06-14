GEORGE TOWN, June 14 — The Penang state health department shut down seven premises, including a kindergarten, and issued 167 notices for various offences along with compounds worth RM43,600 in a public health operation Thursday.

The operation was conducted to ensure compliance of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), the Food Act 1983 (Act 281), the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 (Act 154 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) 2025 (Act 342).

“A total of 84 notices were issued with compounds worth RM20,600 for various offences under Act 852, and notices to appear in court for prosecution were issued for two offences for selling cigarettes in open packs and one offence for selling cigarettes under the sale price. 50 tobacco products worth RM179 were also seized,” the department said in a statement tonight.

Also, 45 eateries were inspected with 68 notices issued with compounds worth RM14,500 issued under Act 281, with six premises ordered shut immediately and one grocery store issued a compound of RM2,500 for selling products that did not have manufacturer’s information.

In addition, 111 food products worth an estimated RM766.70 were seized.

Finally, a total of 929 premises were inspected under Act 154 and 12 notices with compounds worth RM6,000 were issued, along with a clean up work order notice issued.

A kindergarten was also ordered shut under Act 342 after being found to be at risk of spreading hand, foot, and mouth disease. — Bernama





