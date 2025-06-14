KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A pedestrian is believed to have drowned after falling into a river when he was hit by a car that skidded in an accident on Jalan Ipoh heading towards the Kepong Roundabout, near here, yesterday morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the accident, which occurred around 11:45 am, involved two cars and a pedestrian.

“Initial investigations found that a Nissan Sylphy, driven by a 39-year-old Bangladeshi man from the direction of PPR Batu Muda, lost control and collided with the front right side of a Toyota Camry, driven by a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman from the direction of Batu Kentomen, near here.

“The Nissan Sylphy then struck a pedestrian before plunging under the bridge and getting caught between concrete structures and iron pipes,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the Nissan Sylphy driver sustained injuries and was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment, while the pedestrian victim, whose identity is still unknown, is suspected to have fallen into the river and has yet to be found.

He stated that a search and rescue operation is currently underway by the Fire and Rescue Department from Sentul, Jinjang, and Hang Tuah stations, along with the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), Motorised Patrol Unit (URB), and JSPT Kuala Lumpur.

Mohd Zamzuri said further investigations revealed that the car driven by the foreign man was not his, and police are tracking down the actual owner of the vehicle for further action.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and the Bangladeshi man will be detained for further investigation. — Bernama