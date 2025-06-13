IPOH, June 13 — The Perak Department of Environment (DOE) has seized a boiler from a belacan (shrimp paste) processing factory, following the discovery of thousands of dead fish floating in drains in Kampung Sungai Payung and Kampung Sungai Tiang Baroh, Bagan Datuk, on June 10.

Perak Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim said the factory was believed to have discharged untreated water into nearby drains and rivers.

“Further checks inside the factory found traces of reddish stains on the floor beneath the boiler, which is used to produce steam for heating and cooking shrimp before it is processed into belacan.

“For investigation purposes, the boiler has been seized as it is believed to be the source of the reddish, untreated wastewater discharged into the drain, which resulted in the death of the fish,” he said in a statement to Bernama yesterday.

Earlier, the Perak DOE, in a statement, said an investigation into the incident was underway following a public complaint received at 12.50 pm.

Teh said the case was being investigated under Section 38(1) of the Environmental Quality Act (Amendment) 2024.

Meanwhile, he said the Perak DOE did not rule out the possibility that the mass fish deaths were also due to low dissolved oxygen (DO) levels, which ranged from 0.13 to 0.78 milligrams per litre (mg/L), compared to the normal level of around 6.5 mg/L and above.

“The DOE will also obtain information on the cause of the fish deaths based on the analysis of fish samples taken by the Fisheries Department for confirmation,” he said. — Bernama