KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Malaysia will send a representative to attend the United Nations (UN) conference in New York next week, which aims to discuss a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia supports the efforts by France and Saudi Arabia in taking the initiative to hold the conference.

“Any country has the right to attend and express their views, particularly regarding justice for Palestine and Gaza; that is our stance.

“... and I support the initiative by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (who is also the Prime Minister), Mohammed bin Salman, and French President Emmanuel Macron (to organise the conference),” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Azzubair Ibnul Awwam in Cheras today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Anwar said this when asked to comment on media reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump had issued a stern warning to governments worldwide not to attend the UN conference.

The reports said Washington emphasised that any country adopting a stance against Israel would be considered contrary to US foreign policy and could face diplomatic repercussions.

The reports also noted that the United States rejected any unilateral recognition of the State of Palestine.

When asked whether he would attend the conference, scheduled to take place from June 17 to 20, Anwar said, “I myself probably will not.”

France and Saudi Arabia are reported to be the main organisers of the conference, with Paris said to be considering the unilateral recognition of Palestine. — Bernama





