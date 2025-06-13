KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Following graphic artist and activist Fahmi Reza’s flagging of two different online results on whether he faces any ban from overseas travel, Immigration Department of Malaysia issued a statement to the media today.

Fahmi yesterday posted a video of his travel status checks on Immigration’s website, with the website’s Malay version directing him to refer to the nearest Immigration office while the English version stated “No restriction”.

“This arose as the English version of the portal is in the process of being updated. Therefore, the English version of the portal has been closed temporarily for that purpose of updating,” Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said in a brief statement.

Without directly naming Fahmi, the statement appeared to confirm there is currently no overseas travel ban on him.