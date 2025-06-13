BATU PAHAT, June 13 — A lorry driver and his assistant died after being involved in an accident at Kilometre (KM) 81.9, North-South Expressway (PLUS), Southbound, yesterday morning.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said those who died in the accident at 8.30am were driver R Pubalan, 45, and his assistant, R Sivasanthiran, 35.

According to him, initial investigations found that the incident occurred when the lorry carrying electronic goods, crashed into the back of a timber trailer.

“As a result of the collision, the timber lorry went on to crash into an oil tanker.

“The two victims, who suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries, were confirmed dead at the scene while the driver of the timber lorry who sustained minor leg and chest injuries was taken to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI), Batu Pahat. However, the driver of the oil tanker was not injured,” he said in a statement.

Shahrulanuar said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and members of the public who witnessed the incident could come forward to any nearby police station. — Bernama