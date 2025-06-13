KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The teaching time for the Reproductive and Social Health Education Guidelines (PEERS) module will be increased in the implementation of the 2027 School Curriculum.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the module, which was launched in November last year, among other things, aims to increase reproductive health awareness among the community, especially students, teachers and parents.

“All MOE (Ministry of Education) educational institutions are requested to comply with the guidelines to address the issue of sexual harassment. Psychosocial support services also need to be further strengthened to provide support to students,” she said in a statement today.

Fadhlina said MOE takes seriously media reports on the existence of paedophile pages on social media featuring school students and urged that such pages be reported immediately.

“The existence of social media pages that display pornographic and immoral content needs to be curbed,” she said.

At the same time, she also urged parents to play a proactive role at home by educating and protecting children from the threat of sexual harassment.

“They are also responsible in ensuring that the dignity of children is preserved,” she said. — Bernama