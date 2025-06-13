GERIK, June 13 — Mohd Amirul Fadhil who was behind the wheel of the chartered bus that crashed on the East-West Highway, was today charged with dangerous driving, after 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students on board died on June 9.

The 39-year-old was charged with 15 counts under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries up to 10 years’ jail and a RM50,000 fine upon conviction.

“I understand. I plead not guilty,” he was quoted as saying in the Magistrate’s Court here by Sinar Harian after the charges were read out.

He also claimed trial to a separate charge of reckless driving under Section 42(1), which carries up to five years’ jail, a fine between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and a minimum five-year licence suspension.

The crash occurred at about 1am last Monday, while the bus was ferrying 42 students from Jertih, Terengganu to UPSI’s main campus.

Thirteen students died at the scene, while two more died in hospital.