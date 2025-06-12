KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Pahang government has officially banned the use of electronic cigarettes or vape within the state.

State Islamic Affairs, Rural Development and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad said the ban follows a fatwa issued by the Pahang Mufti Department, according to a report published by Buletin TV3 today.

The fatwa was formally communicated to the Pahang State Legal Adviser’s Office on March 3 via a memorandum submitted by the Menteri Besar’s Office addressing the growing use of vape among the public.

“The state government took note of the fatwa, and it was brought to the Pahang State Executive Council (Exco) meeting on May 14, where it received the royal assent of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“His Majesty had, on several occasions, expressed concern over this matter,” he said.

Syed Ibrahim also urged all local authorities to enforce the ban gradually and tactfully, with the aim of educating the public to avoid vaping.

On November 18 last year, Al-Sultan Abdullah called for a complete ban on vape, citing growing concern over rising drug abuse in the state, especially among youth, as reported by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).