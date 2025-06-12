KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Two teenage girls were killed after their motorcycle was rammed by a car while they were stopped at a traffic light at Jalan Tengku Ismail in Temerloh last night.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said the incident, which occurred at around 11pm, claimed the lives of 18-year-old Yamaha Ego Avantiz rider Nur Irdina Shaffiya Muhammad Nazri and her pillion rider, Aneez Irdiena Sofya Khairul Azman, national news agency Bernama reported today.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Initial investigations indicate the girls were travelling from Mentakab towards the Bukit Angin roundabout. While stopped at a red light, a Perodua Bezza, believed to have failed to slow down, crashed into the rear of their motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan added that the bodies were taken to Hospital Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah for post-mortem examinations this morning.

Separately, a search of the car led to the discovery of plastic packets suspected to contain syabu and heroin, with an estimated street value of over RM6,000.

The 38-year-old driver, who is from Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, has been detained for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.