KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — A 34-year-old lorry driver was killed in a collision involving three heavy vehicles on the North-South Expressway near Yong Peng, Batu Pahat in Johor this morning.

The accident occurred at KM81.9 southbound and was reported at 8.33am, said Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohd Hafiz Othman, according to a report published in The Star today.

He said the crash involved an eight-tonne lorry, a tanker lorry, and a trailer lorry.

“The driver of the trailer lorry was injured and trapped in the vehicle,” he said in a statement.

Rescuers used specialised equipment to extricate the victim, who was later pronounced dead by a Health Ministry official.

The other two drivers, aged 37 and 42, escaped without injuries.