KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) tactical squad was seen entering the residence of a “Tan Sri” in Bandar Tasik Selatan this morning, as part of investigations into the alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds for a Klang Valley highway project.

Four vehicles from MACC’s Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad (ACTS), including two white vans, a Nissan Grand Livina, and a Honda City, arrived at the property at around 10.50am, with officers visibly armed, according to a report published in The Star today.

Earlier at 8.45am, a white Toyota Vios carrying MACC officers was also seen entering the premises, where part of the entrance had been sealed off by private auxiliary police with cones and barriers.

Members of the media were barred from approaching the area.

The latest development follows a six-hour session yesterday during which the Tan Sri’s statement was recorded between 9am and 3.07pm.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously confirmed that the highway concessionaire involved is considered a key witness in the case.

As part of the ongoing probe, 45 individuals who had earlier provided statements were recalled for further questioning.

On June 3, MACC revealed it had seized assets valued at approximately RM143 million, believed to be linked to the misuse of sukuk funds meant for the infrastructure project.

Authorities are also tracking down luxury assets associated with the Tan Sri, including vehicles and properties reportedly located in London and Switzerland.