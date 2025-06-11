KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — As global interest in weight loss remedies grows, the off-label use of diabetes medication Ozempic for shedding pounds in non-diabetic individuals has emerged as a trend.

This rising popularity, fuelled by social media and anecdotal success stories, has prompted medical professionals to caution against its unsupervised use.

Here’s what you need to know about Ozempic, its side effects, and why expert supervision is essential before considering it for weight loss.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a medication primarily approved for managing type 2 diabetes. Its active ingredient, semaglutide, mimics a hormone that targets areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation.

Initially designed for diabetes treatment, Ozempic has gained popularity as a weight loss aid, even among non-diabetic individuals.

Can Ozempic be used for weight loss?

According to Universiti Teknologi MARA consultant endocrinologist Prof Dr Rohana Abdul Ghani, Ozempic is not intended for use as a weight loss medication for non-diabetic patients.

“Ozempic is approved in Malaysia specifically for managing type 2 diabetes. However, semaglutide’s weight loss benefits have led some to seek it off-label for obesity treatment,” she said.

For non-diabetic patients, semaglutide should be administered at a higher dose of 2.4mg weekly under another brand name, which is unavailable in Malaysia, she added.

“The off-label use of Ozempic among non-diabetic patients has led to a shortage for those with type 2 diabetes and reduced efficacy due to the lower dose,” said Dr Rohana.

She also highlighted studies suggesting that regular use of weight loss drugs might establish a “new normal” in the body, potentially leading to weight gain. One study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that low doses of semaglutide (between 0.25mg and 0.5mg) were linked to weight gain in some patients.

What are the potential side effects?

As with any medication, Ozempic comes with potential side effects.

Dr Rohana said common gastrointestinal side effects include nausea, vomiting, constipation, or diarrhoea, which are typically self-limiting and subside within one to two weeks.

She added that rare side effects include skin reactions at the injection site and worsening eyesight, particularly in patients with high blood sugar experiencing rapid improvement.

“Ozempic should not be used by patients with a history of thyroid cancer due to the rare risk of pancreatitis,” she said.

Who shouldn’t take Ozempic without medical advice?

Dr Rohana stressed that no one should take Ozempic without consulting a doctor.

“Medications like Ozempic for obesity should be paired with proper diet and lifestyle changes. Without these, there’s a risk of complications such as significant muscle mass loss or kidney issues from severe vomiting,” she said.

“These medications should only be prescribed by clinicians who are familiar with their effects and risks,” she added.