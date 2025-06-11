KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd will conduct a disaster preparedness drill involving a power outage at the Mines Toll Plaza South today, from 10am until 12pm.

In a statement yesterday, Besraya announced that the drill, supported by the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA), was being held to assess the preparedness level of Besraya staff, particularly the Toll Operations Department, in facing disasters.

According to the statement, the exercise also aims to test the functionality of support tools and toll system equipment, as well as the effective activation of the Emergency Response Procedure (ERP).

IJM Toll Division chief executive officer Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff said the drill would enhance good relations and communication between government agencies and concessionaires.

“Additionally, this exercise can provide lessons and experience to highway personnel so that they are always prepared to face real situations,” she said in the same statement.

Besraya also stated that it would ensure traffic information regarding the drill was continuously disseminated to the public through electronic signboards along the highway.

“Highway users are also advised to obey the instructions of highway personnel. Besraya apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks all highway users for their cooperation,” the statement read.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the Besline at 1-800-88-0999. — Bernama