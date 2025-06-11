KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia has called on the United Kingdom (UK) technology businesses to join hands in building a dynamic digital future in the country.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, speaking at the UK-Malaysia Digital Gateway Forum in London, also positioned Malaysia as a regional powerhouse for innovation, digital investment, and sustainable technology development.

“Malaysia is open for innovation. Our vision is anchored on three critical enablers—world-class infrastructure, trusted data governance, and institutional trust.

“These are the foundations that make Malaysia a prime destination for high-value tech investment in the region,” he said in a statement today.

Gobind is currently in London for London Tech Week, which also serves as a valuable platform for Malaysia to gain insights and forge partnerships in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) governance, smart cities, and digital sustainability.

At the forum, he reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to becoming a thriving, future-ready digital hub that welcomes international partnerships and is poised for high-value, sustainable growth.

He cited Malaysia’s strong digital growth trajectory, highlighting robust investment figures from the first quarter of 2025.

“During this period, 107 new companies were approved under the Malaysia Digital framework, representing a combined investment value of RM13.1 billion (GBP2.3 billion).

“These investments are expected to generate 4,199 new jobs over the next five years,” he said.

Gobind also extended an invitation to UK partners to participate in Malaysia’s upcoming flagship events, including the Asean Malaysia AI Summit scheduled for August 2025, and the Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur, to be held in September 2025. — Bernama