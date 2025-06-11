JOHOR BARU, June 11 — The Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 5,744 summonses during its Aidiladha special operations from June 4 to yesterday.

Johor JPJ Director Azmil Zainal Adnan said that of the total, 1,264 summonses were issued for not having a Competent Driving Licence (CDL), 1,163 for expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM), 1,021 for lacking insurance, and 134 for not possessing a Vocational Licence.

“All these summonses were issued after checks were carried out on 45,395 vehicles. Additionally, 83 vehicles were seized, involving 66 motorcycles, nine cars, and eight other types of vehicles,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that summonses were also issued for offences such as queue cutting or overtaking on the left (7), overtaking on a double line (15), and failing to obey red traffic lights (7).

“Other offences included using the emergency lane (8), using a mobile phone (9), not wearing a helmet (72), not wearing a seatbelt (51), and other miscellaneous offences (1,993),” he said.

Azmil Zainal urged road users and the public to cooperate and adhere to regulations, being tolerant of other users for the safety of themselves and their families.

He said that any complaints could be made directly using the MyJPJ App, e-Aduan@JPJ, or by emailing [email protected]. — Bernama