GEORGE TOWN, June 10 — The Penang government will be exploring the best practices in mountain tourism and sustainable transport systems based on the car-free village or Bettmeralp in Switzerland.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is leading an official delegation to Switzerland and Austria from today until June 16.

He said the visit is hosted by Doppelmayr and Hartasuma.

“It marks a significant step forward in the implementation of one of Penang’s key sustainable mobility initiatives,” he said in a statement issued by his office today.

He said the delegation will be engaging with the Mayor of Bettmeralp, Raron, Switzerland and Aletsch Bahnen AG, the local cable car company on mountain tourism and sustainable transport systems, as Bettmeralp, a renowned car-free village, is accessible exclusively by cable car.

The delegation will also visit key suppliers and industry leaders involved in the cable car project such as Doppelmayr Seilbahnen GmbH - headquarters and manufacturing facility in Wolfurt, Austria, Fatzer AG – cable car ropeway supplier in Romanshorn, Switzerland, Garaventa AG – funicular system supplier in Goldau, Switzerland and CWA Constructions SA – gondola cabin supplier in Olten, Switzerland.

Chow said the technical visits are crucial for understanding the advanced engineering, operational procedures, and stringent safety standards of world-class cable car systems for Penang’s environmental sustainability.

“The aim is to ensure that Penang Hill’s cable car infrastructure is delivered to the highest international benchmarks,” he said.

He gave an assurance that his state government is committed to delivering the Penang Hill Cable Car Project while ensuring its safety, quality and service reliability.

The tender to build the cable car project was awarded to local rail industry pioneer, Hartasuma Sdn Bhd, in December 2022 through a public private partnership on design, finance, build, operate and transfer.

Hartasuma is expected to invest RM245 million in the project and the project is based on a 30-year concession period.

The targeted completion date for the cable car is at the end of 2026.

It is expected to open for operations by the second quarter of 2027.