NIBONG TEBAL, June 10 — The Kedah State Education Department (JPN) is tasked to monitor the condition of a teacher and her family who were involved in yesterday’s East-West Highway crash.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said she was informed that the teacher and her two children are currently receiving treatment at Hospital Baling in Kedah, Harian Metro reported today.

“So we have instructed the Kedah Education Department to take responsibility and remain committed to monitoring their condition.

“This teacher is currently undergoing treatment with her family, so their welfare and care are fully under the ministry’s awareness and supervision,” she was quoted as telling reporters after attending a welcoming ceremony for Form Six students at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Engineering Campus here today.

A family of four that was travelling in a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle was reported to have been rear-ended by a chartered bus carrying 42 students from Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) on the East-West Highway early last Monday.

The Perodua Alza driver, Mohd Lutfi Radzi, 37, sustained light injuries and was discharged on the day of the collision; likewise his two-year-old son.

His wife, identified as Nurul Ain Zakaria, 36, and their two children – six-year-old Nur Aisyah Nafishah and two-year-old Muhammad Ahsan Nafis – remain in hospital but are reported to be in stable condition.



