IPOH, June 10 — The identities of all 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who were killed in a horrific crash at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik early this morning have been confirmed.

In a statement, UPSI’s Corporate Communications Division said the deceased included Sufea Adela Maslihaizan, 21, from Kampung Air Terjun, Jertih; Mohammad Aqil Taqiudin, 21, (Kampung Gong Bayor, Besut); Anis Soffiyya Md Zaidi, 20, (Kampung Rahmat, Chalok, Setiu); and Nur Ainul Qistina Mat Ali, 21, (Lorong Tapah, Kampung Anak Ikan, Jertih).

The others who died included Fakhrul Arif Rosdi, 20, from Kampung Kerandang, Jertih; Nurul Fatihah Abu Setaman, 22, (Kampung Gong Duek, Besut); Nur Dalila Farhana Mohamad Isma, 21, (Kampung Bharu Tok Dor, Jertih); Nurul Izyanti Muhamad Azahar, 21, (Kampung Padang Luas, Jertih); and Nur Amni Nadiah Nik Nor Zabir, 21, (Kampung Paya Rawa, Besut).

The statement also identified Muhammad Mustaqim Rosde, 21, (Kampung Telaga Nibong, Jertih); Nor Ayuni Maslan, 21, (Felda Tenang, Jertih); Nurly Sahirah Azman, 23, (Kampung Gong Pasir Kerandang, Besut); and Fatin Nasrien Fadli, 22, (Kampung Kerandang, Besut) as among those who perished.

The post-mortems for these victims were conducted at the Forensics Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here.

Two other victims, whose post-mortems were carried out at Hospital Gerik, were Muhammad Adib Hazim Halim, 21, from Kampung Pasir Badak, Jertih; and Wan Nur Suhaila Wan Muhammad, 22, from Jalan Gong Maksom, Kampung Amer, Besut.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said that post-mortems for all the victims were completed yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a convoy of vans transporting the students’ remains began leaving the HRPB Forensics Department for Jertih, Terengganu, at around 8.55 pm.

It is understood that upon arrival in Jertih, the 13 bodies will be taken to Masjid Hadhari for prayers before being laid to rest in their respective village cemeteries.

The remains are being transported to Terengganu via the JRTB with escorts from the Perak and Kelantan police contingents.

The students were travelling in a chartered bus from Jertih to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, when it collided with a multi-purpose vehicle between 12.30 am and 1 am. — Bernama