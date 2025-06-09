The state government has budgeted RM10 million this year for the initiative.

The state expects the entire exercise to cost RM100 million over 10 years.

Six highrises have been chosen as pilot projects.

PUCHONG, June 9 — The Selangor government has launched a RM100 million initiative to resolve long-standing strata title issues affecting apartment owners across the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the Selangor Strata Fund will address the problem in phases, starting with six pilot projects, The Star reported today.

These include Flat Bunga Raya in Port Klang, Pangsapuri Seroja in Puchong, Apartment Dahlia in Rawang, Rumah Bandar Taman Saga in Ampang, and Pangsapuri Permai and Pangsapuri Seri Damai in Batu Caves.

“Although this involves significant financial implications for the state, the initiative will be continued in the interest of current owners and the future generations, to enable secure inheritance of the properties,” he was quoted as saying at a community event at the Taman Putra Perdana Food Court here.

Amirudin said RM10 million has been allocated this year under the state budget to kick-start the initiative.

He estimated a total of RM100 million would be needed to resolve all strata title cases over the next decade.

He said the strata title is crucial in clarifying ownership, easing the inheritance process, and protecting the rights of heirs.

Amirudin also said the state expects the fund to bring returns within 10 years, as units with strata titles will begin paying parcel quit rent.

Also present at the launch was state housing and culture committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah.

Borhan said strata housing in Selangor has expanded rapidly, with over 898,000 titles registered as of 2023.

He added that 648 schemes involving 138,817 residential units have yet to secure strata titles since 2007.