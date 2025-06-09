KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Management and drivers of public transport companies must implement Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) measures to ensure the safety of both workers and passengers.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) said safety management in public transportation, which operates as a business entity, is subject to the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Amendment 2022). This legislation categorises transportation as a workplace.

Niosh added that it is prepared to provide its expertise through training, safety audits for transport vehicles, risk assessments, and OSH awareness programmes for public transport operators.

“This initiative aligns with the goals of the Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021–2025 (OSHMP25), which seeks to establish a safer and healthier working environment for all Malaysians,” Niosh said in a statement today.

As the agency responsible for OSH, Niosh expressed concern for the protection of the general public using land-based public transportation, including express and chartered buses used for student travel.

In the same statement, Niosh extended its condolences to the families of the victims involved in the tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of 15 students from Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI). The incident occurred early this morning on the East-West Highway near Gerik, Perak.

“Niosh prays for a swift recovery for all injured victims and for strength and resilience for the families who lost loved ones during this difficult time,” the statement added. — Bernama