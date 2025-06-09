JOHOR BARU, June 9 — A domestic dispute took a sharp turn – literally – after a man drove against traffic on Jalan Skudai here in the early hours of Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the incident occurred around 1.41am last Saturday, along Jalan Skudai, Pantai Lido.

He said local police were alerted to the incident by Bukit Aman after a video of a blue Perodua Aruz driving against traffic was widely circulated on Facebook.

“The vehicle was later traced through its registration number, and the driver was ordered to present himself at the Johor Baru South Traffic Police Station,” Raub said in a statement today.

He said the man, a local, turned up at the station at 11.30pm yesterdayt and admitted to driving against traffic after a disagreement with his wife.

“He claimed he lost focus and accidentally entered the wrong lane during the argument,” Raub said.

A urine test showed the man was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Raub urged eyewitnesses to contact Traffic Investigating Officer Inspector Mohd Zulpaka Bambo at 014-8861791 or head to the Johor Baru South Traffic Police Station to assist with investigations.