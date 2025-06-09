PUTRAJAYA, June 9 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said the management of Putrajaya Hospital had expressed satisfaction with the overall internet and mobile network coverage within the facility.

However, he noted that concerns were raised regarding connectivity issues in the hospital’s newly built wing.

“I took the opportunity to speak with hospital management regarding internet connectivity within the hospital premises. Overall, they expressed satisfaction with both internet and mobile coverage.

“However, they noted some issues in the new wing involving one of the telecommunications service providers,” he told reporters after presenting a contribution under the Kasih@Hawana Fund here today.

He said the provider in question would be asked to assess and optimise its services in the affected area to ensure consistent and reliable coverage for patients, staff and visitors.

Last year, Fahmi said that hospitals were identified as one of the top seven priority areas for improved network coverage.

He said that while some public hospitals have continued to face connectivity challenges, the broader initiative aimed to resolve long-standing in-building mobile coverage issues and support the integration of 5G technology for more advanced medical applications.