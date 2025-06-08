IPOH, June 8 — An Orang Asli woman was injured after the motorcycle she was riding caught fire following a crash involving two other vehicles at Kilometre 342.0 of the North-South Expressway southbound near Sungkai this morning.

The 25-year-old victim sustained minor injuries, including a broken arm and cuts on several parts of her body. She was taken to Tapah Hospital for further treatment.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said an emergency call came through at 6.51 am before six firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arriving, we found that the fire involved a Yamaha LC motorcycle, which had been in a collision with two cars, a Proton Waja and a Toyota Altis,” he said in a statement today.

He said the firefighters applied the RECEO concept (rescue, exposure, confinement, extinguishment, and overhaul) to bring the fire under control and completely extinguish it, adding that the operation concluded at 7.38 am. — Bernama