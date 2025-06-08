KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A domestic AirAsia flight from Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Penang due to stormy weather on Friday night, resulting in a nearly four-hour delay before passengers landed safely at KLIA.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who was on board flight AK6047, shared his experience in a Facebook post after attending a DAP Johor fundraiser dinner in Johor Baru.

“Unexpected weather condition is one of the biggest challenges in airline operations,” he said in the post.

“As we were approaching the runway, strong cross wind and gusty storm forced the pilot to abort the landing and circled KLIA air space,” he wrote.

Loke said the aircraft, which departed at 10.45pm, had to divert to Penang for refuelling before returning to KLIA once weather conditions improved.

He commended the pilot, Captain Teng Huah Jer, for handling the situation calmly and providing regular updates to passengers.

“Clear communication and information from the Captain played an important role to keep everyone calm in such situations,” Loke said.

He also praised the entire crew for their professionalism and support throughout the incident.

“Even though they have to put in extra hours, the crew kept their smiles and professionalism intact, and apologise to each and every passenger for the inconveniences,” he said.

Loke named and thanked each crew member and also acknowledged the efforts of ground handlers, air traffic controllers and support staff at Senai, Penang and KLIA.

“Thank you Captain Jer, his First officer Bryan Alexander Yin Kian Yam, Senior Cabin Crew Muhammad Asyraf Muhammad Nasrullah, Cabin Crews Mandasari Nikita Florensia, Bagus Setyadi Nugroho and Norjuniza Muhammad,” he said.

The flight eventually landed at KLIA at 2.40am.

“As a sign of moral support and appreciation to the crew, I waited for all passengers to disembark before leaving the aircraft,” Loke added.