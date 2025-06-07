PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — In line with Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025, the 23rd Meeting of the Asean Working Group on Data Sharing, Analysis, Dissemination and Communication of Statistics (WGDSA23) will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 10-11) in Putrajaya.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), through its social media posting today, said the WGDSA23 aims to discuss, among others, the enhancement of Asean data sharing, analysis, dissemination and communication of statistics by strengthening data availability and quality.

The two-day meeting will also address the implementation of the WGDSA work plan and partnership between Asean Member States (AMS) in implementing the Asean-Help-Asean Framework (AHAF).

— Bernama