TUARAN, June 7 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is fully prepared to face the 17th state election, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also the Chief Minister, said GRS has conducted a series of training sessions across constituencies and state assembly areas to strengthen the coalition’s election machinery ahead of the polls.

“Clearly, GRS is ready. We have established our election machinery and conducted several rounds of training in preparation.

“However, discussions on seat allocations have yet to take place,” he told reporters after officiating the Aidiladha sacrificial ritual at the Tuaran District Police Headquarters today.

Also present were Sabah Minister of Rural Development, Datuk Jahid Jahim; Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; and Tuaran Police Chief, Supt Noraidin Ag Maidin.

The Sabah Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on Nov 11, ending the five-year term that began with its official opening by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on Nov 12, 2020, paving the way for the 17th state election.

Commenting on the cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN) for the upcoming election, Hajiji said GRS remains open to discussions with the party’s leaders.

“The last time I met the BN chairman (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) was before the fasting month. While political matters were discussed, there have been no further talks on collaboration or related issues since then.

“There is no issue with meeting; I have great respect for all friends, especially the BN chairman, and we are very open on this matter,” he said.

However, he said any party-related matters, including the 17th state election and potential cooperation with other parties, must first be discussed with the GRS Supreme Council before any decisions are made. — Bernama