KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — In the spirit of Aidiladha, which upholds the values of sacrifice and justice, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed appreciation for the steadfastness of Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in defending the plight of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

In a phone call with Masoud earlier today, Anwar said Malaysia stands firmly with Iran in strongly rejecting all forms of occupation and the ongoing expulsion of Gaza’s people, who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist Israeli regime.

“I also conveyed that Malaysia’s foreign policy is not dictated by external powers but is built on national interests and firm convictions.

“Malaysia condemns the hypocrisy of certain countries that claim to uphold human rights yet silently allow mass killings without any dignified action. Silence in the face of oppression is a betrayal of universal human values,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Anwar said Masoud also extended Aidiladha greetings for the celebration on Saturday.

Anwar prayed that hajj pilgrims from both nations currently in the holy city of Makkah would be granted a blessed hajj and contribute to the development of the ‘Ummah’ upon returning to their respective countries.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to Masoud for his noble efforts in facilitating the repatriation of two Malaysian citizens previously detained in Iran.

He said during the conversation, he conveyed appreciation to Masoud following the recent visits by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir to Tehran, as part of joint efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He noted that the cooperation spans education, technology, food security, trade, investment and the oil and gas sector.

“In the same discussion, Malaysia welcomes the decision to resume Mahan Air flights from Tehran to Kuala Lumpur, which will undoubtedly open more opportunities and avenues for economic ties and people-to-people connections,” he said.

In a separate post, Anwar said he received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this afternoon, during which they discussed, among other things, the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“We agreed that while the world chooses to remain silent and selective about the plight of Gaza’s people, we cannot stand idly by. Malaysia wholeheartedly welcomes and fully supports President Erdogan’s stance to utilise all available platforms and capabilities to defend the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Anwar said they also discussed Erdogan’s recent official visit to Malaysia, which he described as the most successful and meaningful in the nation’s diplomatic history, further strengthening the long-standing bilateral ties.

He said the visit was not merely a ceremonial exchange but was underpinned by substantive discussions addressing shared interests.

“I view the visit as a manifestation of the alignment of values and the clear direction both nations share in upholding justice, sovereignty and the development of the global ummah,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia is committed to working closely with Turkiye, particularly in forming a strategic partnership capable of amplifying the voice of the ummah on the global stage.

“In the spirit of Aidiladha, embodying sacrifice, resilience and faith in divine guidance, Malaysia will continue to stand with Turkiye in fostering a more peaceful, just and humane world,” he said, noting that he also received Aidiladha greetings from Erdogan. — Bernama