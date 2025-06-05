ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 5 — Low-income earners in Johor who are not listed under the federal e-Kasih database can now own their first home.

Johor Housing and Local Government chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the state government will expand its Projek Rumah Prihatin Johor (RPJ) to all 56 state constituencies in August.

“The move was taken following feedback and complaints that there are still many low-income earners who are not listed in the e-Kasih programme and have failed to be eligible for the state government’s affordable housing schemes,” he said.

He said the RPJ was developed to support those ineligible for existing federal and state housing programmes.

Mohd Jafni said the RPJ was first launched as a pilot in the Machap and Bukit Permai constituencies.

Following its success, the state is ready to roll it out statewide.

Under the RPJ, homes will be built on land owned by the applicants or their families, with supporting proof via promissory letters.

Buyers can choose between a two-bedroom unit priced at RM66,000 or a three-bedroom unit at RM86,000.

Both options include a RM30,000 subsidy from the Johor government.

Applicants must cover the remaining cost – RM36,000 or RM56,000 depending on the house type – via a loan.

“These homes will be completed within seven months,” said Mohd Jafni.

He said the programme is aimed at those who have land but cannot afford to build their own homes.

“Applications are currently open and can be made at the respective district office.

“The approval process only takes three months if all the applicants’ conditions are met,” he said.



